A Kaohsiung man has received 22 fines totaling NT$26,400 (US$925.21) for throwing cigarette butts from his car window over a two-hour period, after another driver caught him on their dashcam.
The man was parked near a convenience store on Bade Road in the city’s Fongshan District (鳳山) on Sept. 28, when he was recorded throwing 22 cigarette butts from his window starting at 11pm, said the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau, which received the report and issued the fines.
The bureau issued a NT$1,200 fine for each of the infractions in accordance with the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法), which stipulates a fine of between NT$1,200 and NT$6,000 for littering, it said on Sunday.
As the law also allows for a reward of 15 percent of issued fines for those who report offenses, the person who submitted the report would receive NT$3,960, it said.
After receiving the fines the man posted on Facebook asking whether others felt the fine was reasonable.
One user said that he had received too many tickets, while another wrote that it was “ridiculous” for someone to smoke 22 cigarettes over two hours.
Responding to criticisms that it had issued too many tickets, the bureau said it had done the same in the past, and that although it was within its right to fine the man NT$6,000 for each infraction, it instead issued the minimum fine on each count.
The man can appeal the tickets if he wants, the bureau added.
Lawyer Ko Kuang-hui (葛光輝), who is representing the man, said that if a government agency wants to issue separate tickets for each infraction within the same time period, the law must clearly stipulate that this is allowed.
Ko said he had advised his client to appeal the tickets, as the normal practice is to collectively treat all infractions of the same type within the same time period and at the same place as a single occurrence.
The problem with issuing separate tickets for multiple infractions occurring successively is that it does not give the accused an opportunity to correct their behavior, he said.
The bureau issued 23,418 tickets, totaling NT$33.72 million, in the first 10 months of the year, of which 12,248 tickets were for cigarette litter, and 3,178 were for improperly discarded garbage and pollution offenses, it said.
Kaohsiung was the first city in the nation to allow people to register to report littering offenses, it said, adding that it started with 1,000 members and has grown to more than 6,000 people, who have collectively been awarded NT$6 million so far this year for reporting offenses.
One person alone has received NT$420,000 this year, it said.
Kaohsiung provides awards for reporting littering and pollution offenses, but not for reporting traffic infractions, it said.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
Trial runs on the first line of Taichung’s MRT rail system could be further delayed after the Taichung City Government asked for more comprehensive safety checks following a malfunction. Trial runs on the Green Line began on Nov. 16, but were suspended after one of the trains on Nov. 21 reported a malfunction at the Taichung High Speed Rail Station terminal. Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp (TMRTC) the same day said that all services would be suspended until the problem is resolved. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the train’s manufacturer, said that a US-made coupling connecting two carriages had broken, which the
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan