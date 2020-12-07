SOCIETY
Changes for ARC, APRCs
A plan to change the numbering system for Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) and Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) so they have the same format as Republic of China national identification cards is to take effect on Jan. 2, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said on Saturday during an event in Keelung ahead of International Migrants Day on Dec. 18. The numbers on ARC and APRC cards, which are now two letters and eight digits, would be changed to one letter and nine digits. The change would make it easier for foreign residents to make online purchases, book tickets and register online, which in most cases is impossible at present due to the numbering differences. The change would affect about 871,006 ARC holders and 20,408 APRC holders, National Immigration Agency statistics showed.
DIPLOMACY
AIT hails David Lee
Presidential Office Secretary-General David Lee (李大維) has been selected by the US Department of State as one of the 80 “Faces of Exchange” to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the department’s flagship professional exchange program — the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) made the announcement on it Facebook page on Saturday as it congratulated Lee on his selection for the program. The IVLP connects current and emerging leaders with their US counterparts through short-term visits to the US, it said. Lee, a career diplomat, took part in the IVLP in 1972, the AIT said.
ENTERTAINMENT
A-mei concert schedule set
A-mei (阿妹), also known as Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), also known as A-mei (阿妹), is scheduled to take the stage at 9:30pm on New Year’s Eve during her free hometown concert, the Taitung County Cultural Affairs Department said. The show at Taitung’s Seashore Park, was first announced by the singer on Facebook on Sept. 24. The concert is set to begin at 3pm with a one-and-a-half hour show by “DJ Show/Sam,” followed. Aboriginal band Original Brewing (原味醞釀) is the official opening act, and is to be followed by artists such as the band Lanshin (蘭馨) and singer Maleveleve (張仰華), it said. A-mei is to lead the New Year’s Eve countdown, which will be followed by fireworks, it added. Those planning to attend must provide their contact information on the department’s Web site, in line with the county government’s COVID-19 protocols, it said. Registration opens on Thursday.
TOURISM
Starlux, Tainan have offer
Taipei-based StarLux Airlines Co and the Tainan City Government are offering a domestic tour package for Saturday next week that combines sightseeing flights with activities in the city, a Tainan Tourism Bureau official said yesterday. Two StarLux flights — JX8061 and JX8063 — are to depart Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:30am and 11:15am, flying to Japan’s Miyakojima and along the east coast of Taiwan before landing at Tainan Airport at 12:30 pm and 2:15pm respectively, the official said. Passengers on flight JX8063 would then be taken to the Tainan locations used in the filming of Little Big Women (孤味) and on a street food tour. Passengers on the second flight can choose to buy only the airline tickets and arrange their own tours and activities, the official said. Two flights from Tainan Airport to Taoyuan airport are scheduled for the same day at 1:45pm and 3:30pm, and would fly along the east coast and over Miyakojima before arriving in Taoyuan, the official said.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority
Trial runs on the first line of Taichung’s MRT rail system could be further delayed after the Taichung City Government asked for more comprehensive safety checks following a malfunction. Trial runs on the Green Line began on Nov. 16, but were suspended after one of the trains on Nov. 21 reported a malfunction at the Taichung High Speed Rail Station terminal. Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp (TMRTC) the same day said that all services would be suspended until the problem is resolved. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the train’s manufacturer, said that a US-made coupling connecting two carriages had broken, which the