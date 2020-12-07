Coast guard brings ill Indonesian fisher to Taiwan for help

Staff writer, with CNA





A Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel on Saturday delivered a sick Indonesian crew member from a Taiwanese fishing vessel in the South Pacific to Taiwan for treatment after an eight-day mission, the CGA said.

A videophone assessment by a healthcare professional in Taiwan found that the man was in urgent need of medical treatment after he collapsed on Nov. 27, the agency said.

The man had passed out, woken up with a headache, vomited and was unable to eat, the agency said.

At the time, his vessel, the Jin Cheng Li No. 1, was 308 nautical miles (570km) off Palau’s Malakal port, or 1,482 nautical miles from Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan.

Following the assessment, a CGA patrol boat, the Shun-Hu No. 7, on a mission in the western central Pacific, was dispatched to meet the fishing vessel.

The two boats rendezvoused shortly before noon on Sunday last week, and the Indonesian fisher, accompanied by a fellow migrant, were transferred to the CGA vessel.

About 7:20am on Saturday, the two men were picked up by a coast guard vessel from Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春) about 2.5 nautical miles off South Bay, a beach area near the township, and brought to Houbihu Port (後壁湖) and transferred to a local hospital, the agency said.

As a disease-prevention measure, the two fishers’ temperatures were checked before they boarded the coastguard vessel, the agency said.

The men were placed in an isolation room after boarding, and the coast guard members used personal protective equipment, including masks and gowns,while dealing with the men, it added.

The Jin Cheng Li No. 1 set off from Pingtung County’s Donggang Harbor (東港) on Nov. 17, with an 11-member crew, including nine Indonesians, the coas guard said.