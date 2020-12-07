Repairs to a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) line damaged in a landslide in New Taipei City on Friday would take five days longer than expected, leaving it closed to traffic until Sunday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
Progress on repairing the damaged section of the line between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations has been hampered by poor weather and the risk of further landslides, Lin said.
As a result, only 600m2 of 10,000m2 of earth and rock were removed on Saturday, and, weather permitting, more than 2,000m2 was expected to be cleared yesterday, he said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
It could take three to four days to complete the work and more delays are possible if weather conditions are poor, he added.
Express trains between Shulin Station in New Taipei City and Yilan Station in Yilan County, as well as local trains between Rueifang and Houtong stations, have been suspended since the incident, the TRA said.
However, traffic relief measures were working smoothly, with more than 60,000 passengers transported to their destinations on 3,804 intercity buses, he said.
Buses traveling on the Chiang Wei-shui Freeway (Freeway No. 5) from Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) to Yilan’s Suao Township (蘇澳) have been departing every 10 minutes, Lin said, adding that another 1,972 buses were to be made available yesterday.
A rockfall was also reported on a section of track between Keelung and Cidu (七堵) stations around noon yesterday, causing train delays in the region, the TRA said.
Operations on affected sections of the line returned to normal at about 1pm, with about 10,000 passengers affected, it said.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority
Trial runs on the first line of Taichung’s MRT rail system could be further delayed after the Taichung City Government asked for more comprehensive safety checks following a malfunction. Trial runs on the Green Line began on Nov. 16, but were suspended after one of the trains on Nov. 21 reported a malfunction at the Taichung High Speed Rail Station terminal. Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp (TMRTC) the same day said that all services would be suspended until the problem is resolved. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the train’s manufacturer, said that a US-made coupling connecting two carriages had broken, which the