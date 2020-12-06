Taiwanese-made test identifies gum disease bacteria

Staff writer, with CNA





A Taiwanese-developed test can cut the time to identify bacteria that cause gum disease from two weeks to six minutes, researchers said on Friday.

The rapid test kit was developed by the National Applied Research Laboratories’ (NARL) Taiwan Instrument Research Institute, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) and Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical, NARL said in a statement.

At a news conference in Taipei, NCKU and Taiwan-Advance signed an NT$8 million (US$280,495) technology transfer agreement, authorizing the company to sell the kits.

The company is working to have the product certified as soon as possible to put it on the market within two to three years, Taiwan-Advance chairman Su Wen-lung (蘇文龍) said.

Over the past three months, the test kit has been used in more than 600 cases as part of human trials at NCKU Hospital in Tainan, the statement said.

Because of the trial’s positive results, the company agreed to sign the deal, the statement said, adding that the university hopes the kit can soon be used for clinical diagnoses.

Listed by the WHO as a chronic illness affecting almost 10 percent of the global population, gum disease poses a hazard that extends far beyond tooth loss, the statement said.

It can lead to systemic inflammation due to the spread of periodontal bacteria to the entire body, which heightens the need for efficient precautionary measures and posttreatment follow-ups, it added.

Identifying the bacteria that cause gum disease relies on X-ray checks, the probing of pockets in the gums and bacteria cultivation, costly and time-intensive procedures that are not available at small dental clinics, it said.

Working with NCKU dentists, the research team headed by NCKU associate professor Wu Ping-ching (吳炳慶) developed a rapid test kit that quickly identifies bacteria collected in samples from the gums, it said.

The kit relies on aptamers — oligonucleotide or peptide molecules that bind to a target molecule — and a highly sensitive reagent to identify periodontal disease bacteria rapidly and precisely, it added.

Wu’s team has acquired a patent for the kit in Taiwan and the US, the statement said.

Unlike traditional test methods, the rapid test kit would not cause pain during the testing process, NCKU Hospital resident physician in dental medicine Ting Chun-chan said, adding that the testing process can be completed in six minutes at a clinic.

“It helps a lot” during diagnoses and follow-up treatments, he said.

The rapid test kit proved to be highly precise after being validated against tests using deep-pocket probing, the statement said.