CECC confirms four new imported COVID-19 cases

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday confirmed four new imported cases of COVID-19, including three in people who recently arrived from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Among the new cases, two are Taiwanese men returning from the US, the CECC said.

One of them is a student in his 20s who arrived on Monday with no COVID-19 symptoms, it said.

Central Epidemic Command Center Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The next day, he began experiencing symptoms, including a fever and a cough, the center said, adding that he was taken to hospital and remains in isolation.

Forty-three people have been identified who came into contact with the student, the center said, adding that 28 of them were passengers who sat close to him on the flight to Taiwan.

The other confirmed case is man in his 90s who travels regularly between Taiwan and the US, and returned on Sunday last week with no symptoms, the CECC said.

However, on Wednesday, he began experiencing symptoms while still in home quarantine, it said, adding that he was confirmed to have COVID-19 yesterday.

The third imported case from the US is a Frenchman who holds an Alien Resident Certificate, the CECC said, adding that he arrived in Taiwan on Monday with no symptoms.

While still in the US, he was bitten by a venomous spider and was treated twice for the wound, the center said, adding that he sought treatment for the condition in Taiwan on Monday and Wednesday while he was still in hotel quarantine.

He was tested on Wednesday and confirmed to have COVID-19 yesterday, after experiencing a loss of smell on Thursday, the center said.

The fourth confirmed case is a female migrant worker from Indonesia who arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 13 and was tested after completing her mandatory quarantine, which ended on Monday last week, it said.

Her result returned positive yesterday, the CECC said, adding that a 52 close contacts have been identified, including 47 dorm mates.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 690 cases of COVID-19, with 598 classified as imported. Of the total, 572 have recovered, seven have died and 111 are in hospital, CECC data show.