Taiwan-Singapore association launched

By Wu Su-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Lawmakers yesterday celebrated the launch of a Taiwan-Singapore association at an event at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

The event commemorating the formation of the Republic of China (Taiwan)-Singapore Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association, which is to be chaired by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), was attended by Taiwan’s Representative to Singapore Yeh Wei-chieh (葉偉傑).

Yeh said that Singaporean members of parliament have maintained close relations with their Taiwanese counterparts, forming a strong basis for Taiwan-Singapore friendship.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang, Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Jih-jia, front row, from left, and other officials attend an inauguration ceremony for the Republic of China (Taiwan)-Singapore Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association at the Legislative Yuan yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

The nations have enjoyed close interactions in trade, culture, education and much more, he added.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore hopes to work on existing foundations and expand collaboration in other fields, he said.

Taiwan and Singapore have been “like brothers and sisters,” and many Singaporean officials and lawmakers visit Taiwan on vacation, Chiang said, adding that the nations also benefit from mutual trade.

KMT Legislator Hsieh Yi-feng (謝衣鳳) and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) are to serve as the association’s deputy chairpersons.

The group counts 30 legislators from different parties among its membership.