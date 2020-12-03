Several cable system operators have applied to replace CTi News with other news channels, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday, adding that they would not be held accountable if they do not have enough time to inform subscribers about a change at Channel 52.
Although CTi News filed an injunction at the Taiwan High Administrative Court after the commission on Nov. 18 denied its license renewal application, the NCC said that its ruling remains effective as long as it is not canceled by itself or the court.
The nation’s largest multiple system operator, China Network Systems Co (CNS), had applied to replace CTi News with Global News, and Dafeng TV Ltd applied to have CNN take channel 52, NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.
Hulien and Tongtai applied to leave channel 52 vacant for now, Wong said.
Kbro Co has yet to submit an application for changes to the channel lineup, he said.
The commission has yet to deliberate on the applications, he said.
NCC specialist Huang Juei-di (黃睿迪) said that cable system operators are required to apply to change their business plans before Friday next week, when CTi News’ license expires.
“The Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) states that cable operators must also inform their subscribers about the channel lineup change by running a news ticker about it for five consecutive days before they officially take down the channel,” Huang said.
“Given that it would take some time for the commission to deliberate and approve the applications for a channel lineup change, we would allow them to start running news tickers before their applications are approved this time, and they would not be considered to be breaking the law even if they do not air news tickers for exactly five days,” he said.
By law, cable TV operators are not supposed to broadcast CTi News after 12am on Saturday next week, as it would be an unlicensed channel, Huang said.
When people switch channels sequentially, there would be a jump when going between channels 51 and 53, so they would not see an empty channel 52, he said.
People can ask for refunds if their subscription is affected and they cannot be charged a fee for early contract termination, he said.
