The same online academic portfolio system can be used by home-schooled students and other senior-high-level students applying for university, with the only difference being the person who verifies the portfolio’s contents, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.
The rights of home-schooled students applying for university would not be negatively affected by the portfolio system, the ministry said in a statement.
The system is an initiative that the ministry has been pushing among senior-high-level students with the implementation last year of its 12-Year Basic Education Curriculum Guidelines.
Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times
One of its aims is to encourage students to begin keeping a record of their learning from their first year of senior-high school to alleviate the burden of preparing college applications in their final year.
The ministry said its statement was in response to concerns reported in the media about how home-schooled students receiving so-called “experimental education” would submit files to their online portfolios.
All students who receive an “experimental education,” including those who are home-schooled, have access to a platform and database where they can upload files, the ministry said.
They can upload the same number of files and in the same way as other students, it said.
The only difference would be the person who authenticates the learning outcomes, it said.
Their educators, who might be parents or paid teachers, would verify submissions made by home-schooled students, while students enrolled in schools would have their submissions approved by their teachers, it said.
All senior-high-level students can submit up to six learning outcomes, as well as up to 10 pieces of work, to their online academic portfolios each year in preparation for applying for university, the ministry said.
Regardless of the format of their education, their rights would not be negatively affected if they are unable to, or choose not to, use the online academic portfolio system, it said, adding that they can still opt to submit PDFs to universities for review.
The ministry’s K-12 Education Administration last month held two conferences to explain the process to students, teachers, parents and others involved in “experimental education,” the ministry said, adding that it is to host more.
However, lawmakers on the Legislative Yuan’s Education and Culture Committee yesterday expressed concerns over the portfolio initiative.
Instead of alleviating stress among third-year senior-high students, the portfolios might become a source of stress every semester, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) told a meeting in Taipei to review the ministry’s budget.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Kao Hung-an (高虹安) said that some students and parents have turned to cram schools to help prepare the portfolios.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) urged the ministry to ensure information security, including plans for how data would be regularly purged.
The committee froze NT$235 million (US$8.17 million) of the ministry’s proposed budget for higher-education purposes and NT$15 million that the ministry had proposed for university admission-related tasks.
It asked the ministry to prepare a report on university admissions and the portfolio initiative.
The gig began with a nun chanting on stage, but suddenly erupted into a wall of noise unleashed by distorted guitars and screamed sutras — the unique sound of Taiwan’s first Buddhist death metal band. The nation has a vibrant metal scene, but few outfits are quite as eye-catching as Dharma (達摩樂隊), a band that aims to deliver enlightenment via the medium of throaty eight-string guitars and guttural roars. Dressed in robes — black, of course — they use traditional Sanskrit sutras as lyrics, but everything else screams death metal, from bloody face paint on stage to growled vocals, relentless riffs and
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority