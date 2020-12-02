People should avoid eating sweet or deep-fried foods for up to two hours before bed to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, a physician has said.
Cardiovascular disease is the second leading cause of death in Taiwan, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has said.
Cardiovascular disease is not limited to older people, nor do they only develop in the winter, Cathay General Hospital’s Institute of Cardiovascular Medicine cardiologist Chen Chieh-yu (陳玠宇) said.
Eating cakes and other confections are a major contributing factor to the development of cardiovascular disease, Chen said.
Chen cited a case of a 76-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳), who was admitted to the hospital complaining of tightness in the chest and difficulty breathing.
He was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction, or heart attack, and despite undergoing cardiac catheterization surgery and trying to control his blood pressure, he consistently experiences recurrent angina, or persistent chest pain, Chen Chieh-yu said.
The patient was fond of having a slice of cake before bed, he added.
The mortality rate for people with recurrent angina is three to 21 percent, while the mortality rate for coronary heart disease is 11 to 69 percent, Chen Chieh-yu said.
Citing the patient’s case, Chen Chieh-yu said that eating before bed would result in higher blood pressure during the night.
Cakes made from nondairy cream contain high levels of trans-unsaturated fatty acids and processed carbohydrates, which significantly increase blood viscosity and could lead to a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on artery walls, cardiovascular obstruction or cardiovascular thrombosis, which is the formation of a blot clot inside a vein or artery, he said.
Acute thrombosis could cause a heart attack, while a chronic formation could lead to heart problems caused by narrowed arteries that provide blood to the heart, he added.
Doctors suggested Chen undergo extracorporeal shockwave therapy, which stimulates the heart to widen blood vessels, so the heart could receive enough blood, Chen Chieh-yu said.
Although the procedure could be used as support therapy outside of surgery and medication, it is not covered by the National Health Insurance system and could cost up to NT$200,000, he said.
People should refrain from eating for up two hours before bed, especially sweets or deep-fried foods, he said, adding that it is better to drink milk or soy milk to assuage late-night cravings, as they are usually more filling and contain less sugar.
