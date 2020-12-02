Revenue at hotels decline NT$2.7bn from last year

LACKLUSTER: Hotels in Taipei reported the largest revenue nationwide, but the annual decline in their income was also the highest, the Tourism Bureau said

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Overall revenue at the nation’s hotels in the third quarter fell NT$2.7 billion (US$93.63 million) from a year earlier, but hotels in some tourist hot spots reported growth, the Tourism Bureau said in a report.

The industry overall has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but hotels near tourism hot spots have bucked the trend, with their collective revenue increasing NT$200 million from last year, it said.

Revenue at hotels in Taipei totaled NT$4.46 billion, which was the highest figure nationwide, but also represented the greatest revenue loss from last year, the report said.

In the first three quarters of the year, hotels nationwide earned NT$11.67 billion, down from NT$14.37 billion a year earlier, the report added.

Meanwhile, hotels near tourism hot spots generated total revenue of NT$1.79 billion, it said.

Hotels near areas classified in the report as “tourism hot spots” include Landis Resort Yangmingshan, Hotel Cham Cham Taipei, Caesar Park Taipei, Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi, The Lalu Hotel in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), Fleur de Chine Hotel Sun Moon Lake, The Wen Wan Resort, Hotel Royal Chihpen, Silks Place Taroko, Alishan House and Grand Bay Resort Kenting.

Hotels in Taoyuan, as well as Hsinchu and Miaoli counties reported collective revenue of NT$1.06 billion for the first three quarters, down NT$200 million from the same period last year.

Hotels in Kaohsiung reported revenue of NT$1.15 billion, those in Hualien reported NT$635 million and hotels in Taichung reported NT$585 million — all down by NT$100 million from a year earlier.

Mu Jiaosi Hotel in Yilan County said that a surge in domestic tourism amid the pandemic helped boost revenue by 20 percent annually.

Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) — managing director of My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co, which manages the hotel — said in an interview with the Taipei Times in September 2017 that the company would focus on the domestic market.

The hotel, which has pet-care services, is also planning events for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Revenue at Hotel Royal Chihpen in Taitung County’s Jhihben Township (知本) grew 40.4 percent annually.

Occupancy rate has reached 92 percent this year, which is 20 percent higher than the hotel’s busiest period last year, it said.