One killed and 20 injured in Nantou County bus crash

By Tung Cheng-kuo / Staff reporter, with CNA





A man was killed and 20 others were injured when a tour bus yesterday crashed on a mountain road in Nantou County’s Renai Township (仁愛), officials from the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) said.

The bus was carrying a group of tourists from Kaohsiung to Nantou’s Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area when it flipped over about 1.5km from its destination on a curved section of the road at about 12:30pm, police said.

A man surnamed Huang (黃), 52, was killed when he was thrown off the bus, while five people were seriously injured and 15 had minor injuries, DGH officials said.

The injured were transported to Puli Christian Hospital and Taichung Veterans General Hospital’s Puli branch for treatment, officials said.

The driver, surnamed Lin (林), said that brake failure had caused the incident.

“I applied the brake, but it did nothing, so I swerved to hit the outside curb to reduce the speed,” Lin was quoted as saying, adding that he was not speeding at the time of the incident.

The bus belonged to Kaohsiung-based KT Bus Co (高統遊覽車公司), officials said.

Lin, who does not have a record of drunk driving, has accumulated 82 traffic violations, most of them while riding a scooter or driving a car, but none while operating a bus, they said.

Preliminary findings indicated the bus had passed regular inspections, but officials said the incident was still being investigated.