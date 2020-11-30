TRA offers New Year’s Eve tour to Taitung County

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is offering a three-day package tour on New Year’s Eve featuring refurbished Chukuang Express trains.

Lion Travel, which the TRA contracted to operate the service, last week said that the two “Future Express” trains would depart on Dec. 31 to celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard.

The trains are to leave from Taipei’s Nangang Railway Station (南港) and Taichung Railway Station at 11:50pm, and arrive at Taitung County’s Taimali Township (太麻里) at 5am on New Year’s Day, the travel agency said.

A “Future Express” train crosses a bridge in Pingtung County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Railways Administration

A total of 220 passengers would be able to watch the first rays of the sun in the new year at about 6:36am, the agency said.

Tickets cost NT$30,000 (US$1,041) and include luxury overnight accommodation and a variety of side trips, it said.

“It will not just be a tour about taking trains, but will involve the stations at which they stop and the local travel resources associated with them,” Lion Travel president Yu Kuo-chen (游國珍) said.

Lion Travel has obtained the right to operate the cruise-style train service through 2026.

The upgraded service is expected to generate NT$500 million per year, it said.

The trains’ interior, which features wooden flooring and blue-and-white seats, seeks “to complement the scenery outside through its warm, natural and comfortable design,” the TRA said.

Their black-and-orange exteriors, meanwhile, harken back to an older era of Taiwanese trains, when many of the designs used black as a prominent color.

There would be more train tours from 2022 onward to meet growing domestic travel interest amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely curtailed overseas travel, the agency said.

The Tourism Bureau has announced that it would also feature rail travel in its tourism campaigns for 2022.