The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is offering a three-day package tour on New Year’s Eve featuring refurbished Chukuang Express trains.
Lion Travel, which the TRA contracted to operate the service, last week said that the two “Future Express” trains would depart on Dec. 31 to celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard.
The trains are to leave from Taipei’s Nangang Railway Station (南港) and Taichung Railway Station at 11:50pm, and arrive at Taitung County’s Taimali Township (太麻里) at 5am on New Year’s Day, the travel agency said.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Railways Administration
A total of 220 passengers would be able to watch the first rays of the sun in the new year at about 6:36am, the agency said.
Tickets cost NT$30,000 (US$1,041) and include luxury overnight accommodation and a variety of side trips, it said.
“It will not just be a tour about taking trains, but will involve the stations at which they stop and the local travel resources associated with them,” Lion Travel president Yu Kuo-chen (游國珍) said.
Lion Travel has obtained the right to operate the cruise-style train service through 2026.
The upgraded service is expected to generate NT$500 million per year, it said.
The trains’ interior, which features wooden flooring and blue-and-white seats, seeks “to complement the scenery outside through its warm, natural and comfortable design,” the TRA said.
Their black-and-orange exteriors, meanwhile, harken back to an older era of Taiwanese trains, when many of the designs used black as a prominent color.
There would be more train tours from 2022 onward to meet growing domestic travel interest amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely curtailed overseas travel, the agency said.
The Tourism Bureau has announced that it would also feature rail travel in its tourism campaigns for 2022.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task