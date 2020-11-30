Drivers dropping off kids exempted from time curb

Staff writer, with CNA





Motorists who stop on yellow lines by the roadside to pick up or drop off children under the age of seven would no longer be required to move their vehicles after three minutes, according to a new traffic rule that is to take effect on Tuesday.

The Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) stipulates that drivers who park on a yellow line for more than three minutes face a maximum fine of NT$600, except those who are picking up or dropping off people with disabilities.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications in June announced an amendment to the act to expand the exception to drivers picking up or dropping off children under seven.

However, the time limit only applies to picking up or dropping off passengers and does not include waiting time.

Stopping on a red line to pick up or drop off a young child is still not allowed, although officials might offer leniency if the practice does not hinder the flow of traffic, the ministry said.

The amendment also raises the maximum fine for drivers who allow objects to fall off a moving vehicle to NT$18,000 from NT$9,000, in the hope that the heavier fine would serve as a deterrent for drivers and delivery workers.