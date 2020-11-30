All remaining staff at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US (TECRO) in Washington and their family members would by today undergo COVID-19 tests, after nine more cases among staff and their relatives were reported last week, the office said on Saturday.
Staff at the nation’s Defense Mission to the US would also be tested, even though its offices are in a separate building, it added.
The office on Oct. 22 reported its first COVID-19 infection in a male staff member. He was quarantined and treated, and has returned to work after providing two negative test results.
The spouse of another staff member on Nov. 18. tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer is currently undergoing a 14-day home quarantine and tested negative for the virus.
The office on Tuesday last week reported two COVID-19 cases in staff members, one of whom thus far reported no symptoms and the other only experienced mild symptoms, including a headache and a dry mouth.
The following day, the office arranged for voluntary COVID-19 testing of its staff and their family members, resulting in nine positive tests among 59 people who were administered rapid antigen tests.
Of the nine, two are staff members’ spouses.
Twenty-three workers who were in contact with the confirmed cases are undergoing 14-day home quarantine, including Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), who tested negative.
The office has about 200 staff members.
After consulting with the Central Epidemic Command Center, the office is to administer polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid antigen tests, to asymptomatic staff members who were previously confirmed to have COVID-19, as it suspects that their tests might have shown false positive results.
With the increasing number of confirmed cases, the office’s consular hall has temporarily closed and consular services are currently offered only by mail.
With disease prevention measures in place, staff members are working in rotating shifts to allow for social distancing.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task