Washington TECRO to test all staff and family for COVID-19

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





All remaining staff at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US (TECRO) in Washington and their family members would by today undergo COVID-19 tests, after nine more cases among staff and their relatives were reported last week, the office said on Saturday.

Staff at the nation’s Defense Mission to the US would also be tested, even though its offices are in a separate building, it added.

The office on Oct. 22 reported its first COVID-19 infection in a male staff member. He was quarantined and treated, and has returned to work after providing two negative test results.

The spouse of another staff member on Nov. 18. tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer is currently undergoing a 14-day home quarantine and tested negative for the virus.

The office on Tuesday last week reported two COVID-19 cases in staff members, one of whom thus far reported no symptoms and the other only experienced mild symptoms, including a headache and a dry mouth.

The following day, the office arranged for voluntary COVID-19 testing of its staff and their family members, resulting in nine positive tests among 59 people who were administered rapid antigen tests.

Of the nine, two are staff members’ spouses.

Twenty-three workers who were in contact with the confirmed cases are undergoing 14-day home quarantine, including Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), who tested negative.

The office has about 200 staff members.

After consulting with the Central Epidemic Command Center, the office is to administer polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid antigen tests, to asymptomatic staff members who were previously confirmed to have COVID-19, as it suspects that their tests might have shown false positive results.

With the increasing number of confirmed cases, the office’s consular hall has temporarily closed and consular services are currently offered only by mail.

With disease prevention measures in place, staff members are working in rotating shifts to allow for social distancing.