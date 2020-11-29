The National Health Insurance (NHI) Committee on Friday submitted two proposals to the Ministry of Health and Welfare to raise health insurance premiums from 4.69 percent to 4.97 percent or to between 5.47 and 5.52 percent in January.
The committee said that increasing premiums was necessary to address the NHI program’s rising deficit, as it is projected to lose about NT$77.1 billion (US$2.68 billion) next year and its reserve fund balance sink below one month.
As the committee was unable to reach an agreement among its members, it submitted two proposals, as 18 members voted for the smaller hike, while 12 supported the larger one, and because of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, committee Executive Secretary Chou Shu-wan (周淑婉) said.
Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times
Under the current rules, employees at most private and public organizations and their dependents must contribute 30 percent to their total premiums, while their employer contributes 60 percent and the government 10 percent.
Using the 4.69 percent premium rate, a person who earns NT$42,000 per month would have a premium of NT$1,969, of which they would contribute NT$591.
A family of four insured under the same person’s salary would pay four times the individual amount, or NT$2,364.
Under the committee’s first proposal, the same person’s personal contribution would rise NT$35 to NT$626 per month, while that of a family of four would rise NT$141 to NT$2,505 per month.
Under the second proposal, that person’s contribution would rise between NT$98 and NT$105 to between NT$689 and NT$696 per month, while that of a family of four would increase by between NT$363 and NT$418 to between NT$2,727 and NT$2,782 per month.
Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists’ Associations president Huang Chin-shun (黃金舜), a member of the committee, said that he supported the smaller hike, as it would limit the financial impact on people and businesses during the pandemic.
Chou, who supports the larger hike, said that the smaller hike would barely keep the NHI reserve fund balance above the legally mandated one month of total insurance benefit payouts at the end of next year.
A 4.97 percent increase would put the reserve fund at 1.02 months, while a 5.47 to 5.52 percent increase would lift it to between 2.12 and 2.14 months, she said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who has yet to state his position on which premiums hike option he supports, said that “it will be difficult to reach a consensus.”
