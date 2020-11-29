Vaccines to be administered by professionals only: CDC

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday said that vaccines should only be administered after a medical assessment by a licensed physician.

The CDC made the remarks responding to reports of a man allegedly administering flu shots to colleagues at his company, which is under investigation by the Taichung Health Bureau.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that a manager at a distributor of a German medicinal skincare product company last month was allegedly administering flu vaccines to more than 10 colleagues at their office.

The newspaper said it received the tip-off, along with a photo of the manager administering a flu shot, from an amployee at the company, who also filed a report to the bureau.

The bureau said that it sent inspectors to the company, but did not find vaccine doses, syringes or needles, while some workers said they did had secondhand knowledge of the incidents.

Asked about the case, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that administering vaccines is a medical procedure that should only be conducted by qualified personnel, as prescribed by the Physicians’ Act (醫師法).

If the manager had given flu shots to colleagues, she would be performing a medical procedure without a license, Chuang said, adding that the bureau would hand over the case to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office.

“Those who received the flu shot will not be punished,” Chuang said. “However, if people want to get vaccinated or get medical treatment, they should go to a licensed healthcare facility.”

CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said that the Food and Drug Administration would have to investigate whether the vaccine doses were obtained through a legal administrative procedure.