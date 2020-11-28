Ministry official detained in stock manipulation case

Staff Writer, with CNA





A Ministry of Labor official responsible for labor fund management was yesterday detained and held incommunicado on corruption charges related to the alleged manipulation of stock prices.

Taipei prosecutors obtained a court order to hold the official in detention, after questioning him over allegations of bribery and embezzlement of labor funds, the ministry said in a statement.

The official, surnamed Yu (游), was head of the domestic investment division of the ministry’s Bureau of Labor Funds, before he was on Sept. 18 removed from his post in connection with an investigation into his investment practices, the statement said.

After the probe found that Yu had been engaged in private trading on the Emerging Stock Market during work hours, the bureau on Nov. 11 gave him a demerit, the ministry said.

The ministry also reported the case to the Agency Against Corruption at the Ministry of Justice, asking for further investigation, on suspicion that Yu might have contravened other laws.

In a joint investigation, the agency and the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office found that Yu had allegedly been bribed to ask securities brokers contracted by the bureau to purchase certain stocks using ministry funds, it said.

Prosecutors have not disclosed which stocks were bought or who might have bribed Yu, saying only that with the purchases, Yu could manipulate the stock prices of the companies involved.

The investigators also found that over the past eight years, Yu’s credit card spending averaged NT$150,000 to NT$220,000 (US$5,206 to US$7,636) per month, while his salary was about NT$100,000, the ministry said.

Moreover, about NT$9 million from an unidentified source was during that period deposited in his account, leading investigators to suspect that he was taking bribes, manipulating stock prices and holding unidentified assets, the ministry said.

In December last year, Yu applied for retirement, it said.

The bureau is the ministry’s unit in charge of the labor pension, labor insurance and employment insurance funds, as well as the funds related to occupational hazard protection and the disbursement of unpaid wages.

The funds managed by the bureau as of the end of September totaled NT$4.45 trillion, with NT$2.2 billion in accumulated earnings, a significant decline from the earnings of more than NT$77.1 billion at the end of August, bureau data showed.

The ministry said that although the funds’ short-term earnings were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, its long-term investments remained “stable and solid.”

The rights and interests of workers were not jeopardized, it said.

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said that the bureau’s labor fund investments are made under a mechanism that cannot be controlled by a division chief at the bureau.