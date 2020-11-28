Live bird imports from Belgium banned to curb H5 virus

Staff writer, with CNA





Following reports of an avian influenza outbreak, the Council of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine yesterday imposed a ban on imports of live birds and eggs from Belgium.

The ban comes after Belgian food safety authorities reported an outbreak of avian influenza dominated by a subtype of the highly pathogenic H5 virus at a poultry farm in the country’s West Flanders province, the bureau said in a statement.

To prevent the virus from spreading to Taiwan, the council has removed Belgium from its list of bird flu-free territories around the world, it said.

As a result, live birds and their eggs used for breeding purposes that were ready to be shipped on Friday or later can no longer be imported to Taiwan, the bureau said.

Taiwan does not allow poultry meat and meat product imports from Belgium, but the nation has since 2018 imported 16,642 live birds and eggs from the European country.

Meanwhile, the bureau urged local poultry farmers to step up efforts to protect against bird flu amid the wintering season for migratory birds.

Avian flu outbreaks were this month and last month reported in China, Japan, Russia and South Korea, as well as in the European countries of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the UK, and Sweden, the bureau said.