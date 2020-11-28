The number of people in atypical employment in May fell by 20,000 from a year earlier, the first such drop in nine years, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual survey by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) showed.
The total number of employees in Taiwan stood at 11.462 million, down 22,000 from a year earlier, as the job market was severely affected by the pandemic, the survey released on Thursday showed.
Of the total, 10.663 million were full-time employees, down 2,000 from a year earlier, the survey showed.
The significant decline in the number of people in atypical employment — those who have no fixed terms of employment, including part-time workers, outsourced workers and workers on temporary contracts — is because they have been the most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.
The unemployment rate in May was 4.07 percent, the highest for the month since 2013, the report showed.
Atypical workers in Taiwan accounted for 8.1 percent of the working population, compared with 38.3 percent in Japan and 36.3 percent in South Korea, the survey showed.
The number of full-time employees who earned a monthly salary of less than NT$30,000 was 2.721 million, or 29.76 percent of the total employed population, down 3.04 percent from a year earlier, which is a record low, the survey showed.
