The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) is revising a rule that allows overseas Taiwanese to temporarily suspend payments of health insurance premiums, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said yesterday.
After the revision, only those who live abroad for more than two years would be allowed to discontinue the premium payments, he said.
Those impacted by the rule change — Taiwanese living abroad for six month to two years — could resume their health insurance coverage immediately by paying their premiums for the period that coverage was suspended, Lee said.
However, the back payment fees would be capped at five years, he added.
The new policy is expected to affect more than 170,000 people, Lee said.
Under the existing regulations, Taiwanese who live abroad for more than six months can suspend coverage.
Those who leave Taiwan for two to four years have their household registration automatically suspended, excluding them from health coverage.
However, their insurance is immediately restored after the household registration is reactivated.
Those who have left Taiwan for more than four years can restore their health insurance coverage six months after the day of their return.
The new measures are being drafted over concerns that Taiwanese who permanently live abroad could temporarily resume their health insurance coverage and visit the nation for medical treatment, Lee said.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task