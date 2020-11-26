The government should not allow imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive ractopamine before on-site inspections of US meat factories are concluded, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
Public support for Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has fallen lately “because everything [he is] doing is in the wrong direction,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei.
While responding to reporters’ questions on Tuesday, Su said that the government would send inspectors to the US after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Wang said.
Photo: CNA
“When will the pandemic end, Premier Su?” she asked.
Wang asked why the Executive Yuan was insisting on allowing pork containing ractopamine residue to enter Taiwan starting on Jan. 1 if it had not conducted inspections, and why in the middle of a pandemic.
Su on Tuesday cited the pandemic as reason that Taiwanese inspectors could not travel abroad and conduct inspections.
Wang accused the Executive Yuan of failing to safeguard food safety for the public.
She said that the government has been inconsistent about its plans for inspections of pork containing ractopamine residue.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Nov. 11 said that the government does not rule out the possibility of conducting virtual inspections, the KMT said.
However, Chen on Thursday last week said that Taiwan would not accept video inspections and vowed to send inspectors to the US for on-site checks before Jan. 1, it said.
Four days later, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said overseas inspections were not a necessary condition for approving imports, it said.
Wang said the KMT could not accept the inconsistencies in the statements made by officials in the Democratic Progressive Party administration.
Allowing meat products from major meat factories to enter Taiwan without an understanding of their sanitary conditions on-site would be to put the food safety of Taiwanese at greater risk, she said.
About 67 percent of Taiwanese are against allowing imports of US pork containing ractopamine, she said, citing a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation survey released on Tuesday.
The figure represented about a 5 percentage point increase from a similar poll conducted by the foundation last month, she said.
Taiwanese’s rejection of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive is increasingly clear, she said.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration should stand with public opinion and protect the food safety of people, she said.
With a change in administration to take place in Washington, the Tsai administration should renegotiate with the US, Wang said.
Given the high level of public opposition to the importation of pork containing ractopamine, the government has reason to start new negotiations with the US, she said, adding that it does not need to rush to implement the policy on Jan. 1.
Additional reporting by CNA
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
Health authorities on Saturday said that the level of obesity among Taiwanese has reached a record high, citing a study released last year that showed that 47.97 percent of adults were overweight. Eating habits are a major reason for the increase, a Health Promotion Administration (HPA) official said, adding that many people have a habit of drinking sugary beverages or often share excessively large meals with family and friends. The HPA said that it is alarmed by the development, especially since the agency together with the Sports Administration has for years been promoting active lifestyles, including regular exercise. The obesity rate has increased