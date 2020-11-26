Blinken would appreciate Taiwan’s role, Paal says

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





Taiwan’s positive role in various global systems would be appreciated by Antony Blinken, US president-elect Joe Biden’s pick for US secretary of state, former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director Douglas Paal said on Tuesday.

“Taiwan’s positive role in the global economic, political and health system will be appropriately appreciated” if Blinken is successfully appointed, Paal told the Central News Agency via e-mail.

Biden earlier this week announced that he would nominate Blinken to the post of secretary of state. Blinken will have to be confirmed by the US Senate before he can officially assume the position.

Former American Institute in Taiwan director Douglas Paal, left, speaks at an event organized by the National Committee on US-China Relations in New York on May 21 last year. Photo: CNA

Blinken, 58, served as US deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017, and as US deputy national security adviser from 2013 to 2015 under then-US president Barack Obama.

Blinken is fully trusted by Biden and would handle foreign affairs in a more predictable fashion, Paal said.

In terms of China, Blinken would not be unnecessarily provocative, nor would he be overly reliant on China’s cooperation, he said.

He would only seek cooperation with China where appropriate, such as on COVID-19, environmental issues and nuclear non-proliferation, Paal said.

As Blinken’s main job would be to strengthen and rebuild the US’ position in international forums and coalitions, Taiwan’s positive role in global affairs would be appreciated, Paal said.

Meanwhile, former AIT chairman Richard Bush said that Blinken “understands the importance of America’s Asian allies and partners.”

Blinken also places great value on democracy and his team — which will likely comprise officials from the Obama administration — would “restore the time-tested, institutionalized process of policymaking” in regards to foreign policy, Bush said.

Former AIT director Stephen Young said that while he does not know Blinken personally, his resume is impressive.

Young voiced hope that with the US Congress’ support, Biden and Blinken would “continue to support Taiwan’s democracy and economy” in the face of continuous threats and provocations from China.