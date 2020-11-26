The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday expressed regret over the cancelation of a planned visit to Taiwan next month by US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, but added that cooperation on environmental initiatives would continue.
“Due to pressing domestic priorities at home, Administrator Wheeler’s visit to Taiwan has been postponed,” EPA spokesman James Hewitt said on Tuesday by e-mail.
Wheeler’s trip was originally planned following several high-level visits by US officials to Taiwan in the past few months, as well as stepped-up arms sales.
Photo: Reuters
Taiwan regretted the cancelation, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a text message yesterday, adding that Taipei would continue to promote future Cabinet-level visits and collaboration on environmental issues with the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden.
In Washington, Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Tuesday also expressed regret over the cancelation of the trip, but added that Taiwan and the US would continue their cooperation on environmental initiatives.
Wheeler and his delegation had planned to visit Taiwan for three days to discuss a wide range of topics, such as ocean trash, air quality and child health, media reports said.
The visit had drawn scrutiny in the US for its potentially high price tag, with a charter flight planned to transport Wheeler and other EPA staff to Taiwan because of COVID-19 concerns.
A separate trip by Wheeler to Latin American countries, including possibly Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, is still expected just ahead of Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Hewitt said the EPA would be asking the agency’s inspector general to probe the disclosure of details surrounding Wheeler’s Taiwan travel plans, after a New York Times report on the cost concerns.
“It is disturbing that a government official would leak deliberative schedules to the New York Times that could jeopardize both international diplomacy and personal security,” Hewitt said.
Two high-level US officials have visited Taiwan in recent months.
In August, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar became the highest-ranking US official to travel to Taiwan since the US broke off ties with Taipei in 1979.
US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach visited Taiwan a month later.
Both visits spurred angry reactions from Beijing, with Taiwan a focal point for spiraling tensions between the US and China.
There was speculation that Wheeler canceled his trip due to an unannounced visit by US Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, to Taipei on Sunday.
However, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) disputed the speculation on the sidelines of a legislative meeting, saying the two matters were unrelated.
Studeman arrived at Taipei International Airport on a chartered plane for a three-day visit.
The plane departed from the same airport at about 7:10pm on Tuesday, according to photographs taken by local media.
The ministry did not confirm or comment on Studeman’s visit.
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
Health authorities on Saturday said that the level of obesity among Taiwanese has reached a record high, citing a study released last year that showed that 47.97 percent of adults were overweight. Eating habits are a major reason for the increase, a Health Promotion Administration (HPA) official said, adding that many people have a habit of drinking sugary beverages or often share excessively large meals with family and friends. The HPA said that it is alarmed by the development, especially since the agency together with the Sports Administration has for years been promoting active lifestyles, including regular exercise. The obesity rate has increased