Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) traveled to Hualien County yesterday to supervise the continuing search effort for an F-16 jet that disappeared on Tuesday evening and its pilot, Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), the Military News Agency said yesterday.
He also visited Chiang’s wife to convey regards and words of encouragement on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
Chiang’s wife is a brave and outstanding military spouse, who has been staying at the Hualien Air Base since the incident to boost the troops’ morale, he said.
Photo: Military News Agency via CNA
The F-16 disappeared from radar screens at 6:07pm on Tuesday off the east coast of Taiwan, two minutes after taking off from Hualien Air Base.
Rainy weather on Saturday in the area hampered the search efforts, but members of the search team would and should strive to speed up their operation as soon as the weather improves, Yen said.
The military on Saturday said the general location of the missing jet’s flight data recorder had been confirmed about 9 nautical miles (16.7km) off the coast of Hualien County.
The signal was thought to originate about 1,000m below the surface, and some metal suspected of coming from the plane was also detected, air force chief of staff General Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基) said.
The next step would be to determine the recorder’s exact location through sonar and underwater imaging, he said.
General Hsieh Jih-sheng (謝日升), commander of the air force’s 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, on Saturday evening said the flight data recorder’s power system only lasts for 90 days and its signal begins to weaken after 30 days.
“The most important thing to do at this stage is to identify the exact location of the source of the signal and plan the salvage operation as soon as possible,” he said.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system launched a trial service yesterday, with many hailing it as an important first for the city that has been a long time coming. The MRT’s Green Line is 16.71km long, runs from Beitun Main Station in the northeast to Taichung High Speed Rail Station in the southwest and has 18 stations. Starting yesterday, free rides are being offered to passengers with electronic metro passes for one month until the line officially opens. A high-school student surnamed Lin (林) said he arrived at Taichung City Hall Station early in the morning for a ride