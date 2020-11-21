Tainan prosecutors, working in collaboration with other agencies, launched a nationwide crackdown on the illegal wildlife trade from Sept. 25 to Tuesday following tip-offs from a key suspect surnamed Chen (陳).
The investigation resulted in raids of 37 different locations and led to the arrest of another suspect, surnamed Ouyang (歐陽), the prosecutors said yesterday.
Authorities also confiscated 64 birds, including peregrine falcons, black kites, crested honey buzzards, crested goshawks, collared scops owls, Taiwan blue magpies, mountain scops owls, fairy pittas, russet sparrows, bali mynas, plumbeous water redstarts, Taiwan hwameis, and yellow-naped amazons.
Photo: CNA
The birds are being looked after at various animal protection shelters.
The investigation began in June when police officers discovered that an individual involved in another investigation had a collared scops owl as a pet, the prosecutors said.
The finding prompted an investigation and the following month led the authorities to detain Chen, who at the time had in his possession five radiated tortoises.
Critically endangered due to habitat loss, the tortoise is often poached for food and as such it is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
Tainan prosecutors said they have since questioned another 29 suspects involved in the case.
Due to numerous breaches of the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法), Chen and Ouyang remain in custody as there is a possibility they could collude and attempt to destroy evidence, prosecutors said.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made