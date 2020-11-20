The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, who are arrivals from Turkey and Indonesia.
Both are women in their 20s, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei.
Case No. 609 is a Turkish flight attendant who works for a foreign airline, Chuang said.
She had worked on a flight from Turkey to Taiwan on Tuesday last week and checked into a quarantine hotel after arriving in Taiwan, he said.
She was on Friday last week scheduled to return to Turkey, but the day before, she developed muscle pain and a fever, he said.
Her employer contacted Taiwanese health authorities for a diagnosis and treatment, he said, adding that the authorities also notified the CDC.
She was tested on Monday and was yesterday confirmed to have COVID-19, he said, adding that she has been hospitalized and isolated for treatment.
Twenty-three people have been listed as contacts, including airline employees, hotel staff and healthcare workers, he said.
As they all had proper protection, they have been asked to self-manage their health, the center said.
The center is also investigating the passengers near her on the flight, Chuang added.
Case No. 610 is an Indonesian migrant worker who on Tuesday traveled to Taiwan for work, he said.
Upon entry, she was stopped due to an abnormal body temperature, Chuang said.
She told quarantine officers that she had experienced fatigue, soreness and stomach discomfort while on the flight, he said.
She was tested at the airport and was yesterday confirmed to have COVID-19, he said.
Thirty-two people have been listed as contacts, including 23 passengers seated in the two rows in front and behind her, who have been placed under home isolation, Chuang said.
Nine flight crew members who had proper protection have been asked to self-manage their health, he added.
Among the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, seven have died and 57 remained hospitalized as of yesterday, CECC data showed.
Meanwhile, the center on Wednesday announced that from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 next year, all travelers arriving at or transiting through an airport in Taiwan would be required to provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days prior to boarding their flight.
Addressing concerns that some overseas Taiwanese who wish to return for Lunar New Year might be unable to be tested abroad, Chuang said that the center is considering working with airlines to make special seating arrangements for them, and having them pay for COVID-19 testing after arriving in Taiwan.
Additional reporting by CNA
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made