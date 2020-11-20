CECC reports two new imported cases of COVID-19

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, who are arrivals from Turkey and Indonesia.

Both are women in their 20s, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei.

Case No. 609 is a Turkish flight attendant who works for a foreign airline, Chuang said.

She had worked on a flight from Turkey to Taiwan on Tuesday last week and checked into a quarantine hotel after arriving in Taiwan, he said.

She was on Friday last week scheduled to return to Turkey, but the day before, she developed muscle pain and a fever, he said.

Her employer contacted Taiwanese health authorities for a diagnosis and treatment, he said, adding that the authorities also notified the CDC.

She was tested on Monday and was yesterday confirmed to have COVID-19, he said, adding that she has been hospitalized and isolated for treatment.

Twenty-three people have been listed as contacts, including airline employees, hotel staff and healthcare workers, he said.

As they all had proper protection, they have been asked to self-manage their health, the center said.

The center is also investigating the passengers near her on the flight, Chuang added.

Case No. 610 is an Indonesian migrant worker who on Tuesday traveled to Taiwan for work, he said.

Upon entry, she was stopped due to an abnormal body temperature, Chuang said.

She told quarantine officers that she had experienced fatigue, soreness and stomach discomfort while on the flight, he said.

She was tested at the airport and was yesterday confirmed to have COVID-19, he said.

Thirty-two people have been listed as contacts, including 23 passengers seated in the two rows in front and behind her, who have been placed under home isolation, Chuang said.

Nine flight crew members who had proper protection have been asked to self-manage their health, he added.

Among the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, seven have died and 57 remained hospitalized as of yesterday, CECC data showed.

Meanwhile, the center on Wednesday announced that from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 next year, all travelers arriving at or transiting through an airport in Taiwan would be required to provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days prior to boarding their flight.

Addressing concerns that some overseas Taiwanese who wish to return for Lunar New Year might be unable to be tested abroad, Chuang said that the center is considering working with airlines to make special seating arrangements for them, and having them pay for COVID-19 testing after arriving in Taiwan.

Additional reporting by CNA