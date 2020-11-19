Public urged to learn the warning symptoms of COPD

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Even though chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the seventh-most common cause of death in Taiwan, more than half of adults lack an understanding of the disease, Taiwan Society of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine officials said on Tuesday.

COPD kills more than 6,000 people annually in Taiwan, the officials said at a news conference in Taipei ahead of World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day, which was yesterday.

The society has teamed up with the Health Promotion Administration to raise public awareness of the disease.

The society’s latest survey found that more than 50 percent of respondents aged 40 or above do not know about COPD, and 70 percent do not know its main symptoms — coughing, shortness of breath and increased mucus production, society chairperson Lin Meng-chih (林孟志) said.

More than 80 percent of COPD patients in Taiwan did not know about the COPD symptoms until they were diagnosed with moderate to severe COPD when they first sought medical treatment for the condition, he said.

The survey also found that more than 70 percent of respondents have never taken a lung (pulmonary) function test, he said.

Since people do not know the symptoms of COPD, many people ignore them when they develop, thinking that they have bronchitis, but if the symptoms continue for more than two weeks, they should seek medical attention and be tested for COPD, he said.

The survey indicated that the prevalence of COPD in Taiwan is about 6.1 percent, higher than the 2.48 percent suggested by the National Health Insurance Administration’s data, meaning more than 400,000 people might have the disease and not know it, he said.

Lotung Poh-Ai Hospital vice superintendent Chiu Kuo-chin (邱國欽) said getting a pulmonary function test can help detect COPD at earlier stages or they can taking a one-minute stair-climbing test at home for easy self-assessment.

People are at high risk of COPD if they cannot climb 30 steps within one minute and experience coughing, shortness of breath or increased mucus during the process, he said.

People who can climb more than 50 steps without such problems are considered to have a lower risk of developing COPD, Chiu said.

“Smokers aged 40 or above should get a pulmonary function test every six months,” Chiu said.

People with COPD should try to avoid exacerbating their condition, as the mortality in patients hospitalized for acute exacerbations of COPD can be as high as 22 percent, he added.

“People who smoke cigarettes have about 6.3 times the risk of getting COPD than non-smokers,” Health Promotion Administration Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) told the news conference.

Long-term cigarette smoking is the most significant risk factor of the disease, Wang said.

“Secondhand smoke is also a serious health hazard … so even non-smokers might still be at risk if their family members smoke cigarettes,” he said.