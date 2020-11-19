Virus Outbreak: Vaccine trial volunteer drive hits goal

Staff writer, with CNA





More than 20,000 people had signed up with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) as of yesterday morning to volunteer for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Taiwanese companies, the center said.

The center launched the recruitment platform on Wednesday last week to find a pool of at least 20,000 people for trials of the vaccines developed by Adimmune Corp, United Biomedical and Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp.

Although the target number has been met, the recruitment campaign is to continue, as scheduled, until the end of this month to ensure as large a pool of potential volunteers as possible.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) last week said that the three companies were expected to soon complete phase 1 trials of their vaccine candidates, and they needed to build a large pool of volunteers as they move into phase 2 trials.

Under Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, the phase 2 trials must have at least 3,000 participants.

The three companies planned to recruit no fewer than 3,500 volunteers each, but because of fears they would fall short of their goals, the center created the platform to help.

The Web site collects the contact information for each volunteer and then distributes the names at random to the three firms.

Volunteers must be at least 20 years old, or aged 12 to 19 if they have permission from a legal guardian, and should not have a chronic illness or a compromised immune system, be pregnant or nursing or have recently had surgery.

Foreign residents with National Health Insurance Administration cards are eligible to volunteer, but whether they would be selected would be up to the three companies, as the firms are to conduct the screening process themselves, the FDA said.

Trial participants would receive food and transportation subsidies, the CECC said, but it did not say how much.

However, if any of the volunteers experience an adverse reaction during the vaccine trials, the government would “unconditionally” take responsibility for their treatment and compensation, the CECC said.