Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CRIME

Bank clerk foils scam

A woman in Pingtung County almost fell into a trap set by a man claiming to be a popular South Korean celebrity, when he asked her to send money to help pay his medical bills, police said yesterday. The 45-year-old, surnamed Chang (張), was preparing on Friday last week to transfer US$1,000 to a man she thought was Korean actor and model Kim Jae-wook when she aroused the suspicion of a bank clerk, police said. The clerk alerted the police, saying Chang appeared nervous and kept scrolling through her phone while she was trying to make the transfer at the Pingtung branch of Bank of Taiwan. Chang told the police she wanted to transfer US$1,000 to Kim, who was in hospital in the US with a foot injury and needed help to pay his medical bills before he could be discharged. It took four police officers and three bank clerks to convince Chang that she was not talking to the South Korean actor, police said.

DIPLOMACY

President thanks Engel

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday called US Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, to thank him for his long-standing support of pro-Taiwan bills and for speaking up for democratic Taiwan. Engel, who was defeated in New York’s Democratic primary in July, is to end his term on Jan. 3. Tsai during the 10-minute telephone call thanked Engel on behalf of the government and Taiwanese for his staunch support for the nation, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said. Although Engel’s term is to end, Tsai told him that she believed the deep friendship between Taiwan and the US would be unwavering, given their shared values of democracy, human rights and freedom, something Engel himself has said in the past.

EARTHQUAKES

Taitung rattled twice

Two earthquakes rattled the southeast of the nation within two hours early yesterday morning, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. No immediate injuries or damage were reported. A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook Taitung at 2:37am with an epicenter at sea, about 133.7km south of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 26.5km, the Seismology Center said. The quake’s highest intensity of 3 was measured in Pingtung County. It had an intensity of 2 in Taitung. At 4:14am a magnitude 4.9 earthquake also rattled Taitung. Its epicenter was also at sea, about 126.2km south of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 28.3km, the center said. Its highest intensity of 3 was also in Pingtung County, it added.

ENVIRONMENT

No Taipei water concerns

The main reservoir that supplies Taipei and New Taipei City is almost at full capacity after several days of rain in the past week, which means there is no concern about a water shortage in the area for the next three months, the Taipei Feitsui Reservoir Administration said yesterday. The rains, which began on Wednesday last week with the arrival of a northeasterly system, have added about 23.6 million cubic meters of water to the Feitsui Reservoir, said Lin Pao-lung (林保隆), head of the administration’s operations division. The reservoir is at 90.19 percent capacity, enough water for the next three months, Lin said. However, in areas south of Taipei, particularly from Taoyuan to Taichung, residents are advised to help conserve water, as the reservoirs that supply those areas are at moderate to low capacity, he said.