Taiwan remains the seventh-largest source of international students in the US, with the number of Taiwanese enrolling at US institutions in the 2019-2020 academic year increasing 1.5 percent, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday, citing a report from the US Department of State.
The US Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, on Monday released its annual Open Doors report on trends in international academic mobility, as part of activities marking International Education Week, which runs until Friday.
The number of international students enrolled in the US in the 2019-2020 academic year was 1,075,496, down 1.8 percent from the previous year, ending 13 consecutive years of increases, the report said.
International students made up 5.5 percent of pupils in higher education in the US, with 35 percent from China — a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase — followed by 18 percent from India, 5 percent from South Korea and 3 percent from Saudi Arabia, it said.
Canada (5th), Vietnam (6th), Taiwan (7th), Japan (8th) and Brazil (9th) each provided about 2 percent, it added.
Taiwan has been the seventh-largest source of international students in the US for six consecutive academic years, the AIT said.
In the 2019-2020 academic year 23,724 Taiwanese students enrolled at US institutions, with 31.1 percent enrolled in undergraduate programs and 23.2 percent enrolled in practical training programs, up 1.7 percent and 7.9 percent year-on-year respectively, it said.
Taiwanese students who enrolled in graduate programs and non-degree programs made up 39.3 percent and 6.4 percent, down 0.4 percent and 8.3 percent year-on-year respectively, it said.
The states receiving the most international students were California, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, Philadelphia, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, it added.
New York University enrolled the most international students — 21,093 — followed by Northeastern University in Boston, University of Southern California and Columbia University, the report said.
The top three fields of study were engineering; mathematics and computer science; and business and management, it said.
