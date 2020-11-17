Pingtung police have arrested two men after raiding a farmhouse containing cannabis with an estimated value of NT$230 million (US$7.98 million).
The pair — a 23-year-old surnamed Chang (張) and a 24-year-old old surnamed Wang (王) — face charges of illegal possession of cannabis and breaching the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), under which cannabis is listed as a category 2 narcotic drug, police said.
Police on Thursday raided the farmhouse in Jhutian Township (竹田) after being tipped off in July.
The authorities released details about the case on Saturday, saying that Chang and Wang were the two main people in charge of cultivating and maintaining the farmhouse, where they discovered 524 potted cannabis plants.
Police also found 500g of dried cannabis, a dryer and other tools and equipment for desiccating and packaging cannabis products.
“Just one potted cannabis plant can produce 300g of dried leaves, which can be sold for NT$1,500 per gram,” a police officer said. “All these plants would probably fetch NT$230 million on the black market.”
However, as in past cases, some experts have disputed the way police calculated the volume and market value of the cannabis plants, with some saying the authorities have always overestimated their value in their information release.
The Ministry of Justice has in the past few years adjusted its guidelines on cannabis possession, with first-time offenders required to enter drug rehabilitation instead of being jailed like other criminal acts.
