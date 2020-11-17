The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a new imported case of COVID-19 infection — a worker from Indonesia.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is also the deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that case No. 604 is an Indonesian woman in her 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Nov. 1.
She did not show any symptoms upon arrival and stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after entering Taiwan, but she tested positive for COVID-19 in a mandatory test before completing her quarantine on Saturday, he said.
As she is asymptomatic and had not come into close contact with other people during quarantine or before being hospitalized, the local health department did not need to conduct contact tracing, Lo said.
Twenty-five confirmed cases were reported from Monday last week to Sunday, the highest weekly figure since April, he said.
Asked about the total number of confirmed cases involving migrant workers, Lo said among the total 511 imported cases, 49 were migrant workers — 28 from Indonesia and 21 from the Philippines.
While the CECC last week announced that the details of its fall-winter COVID-19 prevention program would be made public tomorrow, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, on Saturday revealed the overall direction of the program when asked by reporters.
Asked for confirmation on the details of the program, claimed to be revealed by an unnamed source and reported in a local newspaper yesterday, Lo said the CECC had discussed the program with local government officials and managers of related facilities on Friday, so there could be many informants.
Echoing Chen’s remarks on Saturday, Lo yesterday said that the program would include policies aimed at three main areas: border control, disease prevention in local communities and testing at healthcare facilities.
Tightened border control measures include requiring arrivals to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the past three days, Lo said, adding that at the local community level, people would be required to wear a mask at eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces.
The center will also encourage expanding tests by asking physicians to test patients suspected of having COVID-19 even if they do not have a travel history, as well as people who work in jobs with a high infection risk, Lo said, adding that rewards would be offered to hospitals for increasing the tests.
Chen will unveil the complete program tomorrow, including implementation details, supplementary measures, penalty standards and rewards, he said.
