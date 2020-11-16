Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Saturday said that she has spoken with Antony Blinken, a senior adviser to US president-elect Joe Biden.
During the 15-minute telephone call on Friday, Hsiao conveyed Taiwan’s congratulations to Biden for winning the presidential election, and said she appreciated the long-standing bipartisan support in the US for stronger Taiwan-US relations.
The “close and enduring ties” between Taiwan and the US are based on shared values and common interests, Hsiao said, expressing hope that Taiwan can continue cooperating closely with the US in the coming years, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washinton said.
Blinken served as a foreign policy adviser in Biden’s presidential campaign and is widely expected to be appointed as US national security adviser in the incoming administration.
He previously served as US deputy secretary of state and US deputy national security adviser under former US president Barack Obama.
After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork and beef, Blinken said on Twitter that “stronger economic ties with Taiwan also support our shared democratic values and our common commitment to regional peace and stability.”
Tsai met Blinken in 2015 at the US Department of State in Washington when he was its deputy secretary and she was the presidential candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party.
Taiwanese officials are due in Washington this week for trade talks, and Taipei has expressed confidence that these would continue under the Biden administration, pointing to bipartisan support in the US for Taiwan.
Additional reporting by Reuters
