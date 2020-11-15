A retired information technology (IT) professional has earned renown because of his passion for saving trees from diseases and destructive insects, and teaching others about the forest.
Tree-climbing enthusiast and environmentalist Fang Ming-chieh (方明杰), 67, first began working with trees voluntarily six years ago, and has since climbed and treated more than 100 large trees nationwide.
“At the top of a tree you can get a different view on things, and you can engage with nature,” he said on Monday, adding that he would continue tree climbing for as long as he has the energy to do so.
Photo provided by Fang Ming-chieh
Fang, who lives in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), has had a passion for the outdoors since he was a child.
Since retiring from the IT sector he has gone with friends on countless river rafting trips and hikes, he said.
Six years ago Fang was introduced to tree-climbing and pruning enthusiast group Amazing Tree (巧木樹藝), which set him on his journey as a tree enthusiast, he said.
Fang learned about tree climbing from veteran climber Lin Wei-ming (林韋銘), who taught him to make a harness from a rope, and how to exercise safe climbing practices he said, adding that he went on to teach himself about tree diseases and destructive insects.
“I never imagined at the time that this interest would take over my life,” he said.
Fang’s work with trees has taken him to schools, public parks and mountains throughout the country, and he was once entrusted by the Forestry Bureau to prune an about 100-year-old tree on Yilan County’s Cilan Mountain (棲蘭山), and install an environmental monitoring camera about 18 stories high up in the tree.
“From atop the tree it was lush vegetation in all directions, as far as the eye could see,” he said.
Despite common perceptions of tree climbing being dangerous, the activity is safe as long as climbers ensure their ropes and harnesses are securely fastened, he said.
Climbers should also carefully plan each movement before acting, he said.
Fang expressed discontent with government policy, which often results in public workers cutting down or uprooting sick trees.
All that is needed is to the trim sick or infested branches, he said.
Fang and a group of fellow tree climbers last year established the Taoyuan Tree Lovers Association, which hosts climbs and classes throughout the city.
