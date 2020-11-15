Foreigners who entered Taiwan on or before March 21 as visitors and who have been unable to return home because of the COVID-19 pandemic can receive another 30-day visa extension, the National Immigration Agency said on Friday.
The automatic extension would apply to foreign nationals who entered Taiwan visa-free or on a visitor’s or landing visa on or before March 21 and have no record of overstaying, the agency said in a statement.
The government previously announced automatic 30-day visa extensions on March 21, April 17, May 18, June 15, July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 14 and Oct. 15 to not force foreigners to leave Taiwan as COVID-19 surges and travel restrictions remain in place worldwide.
The extension would be automatically registered on the agency’s systems, and no application would be required, the NIA said on its Web site, adding that passports could also be stamped upon request at agency service stations.
The extension does not apply to those who have overstayed their visas, the agency said.
Visitors normally have to leave the country once their visa and regular extensions have expired.
“Increased movement across borders creates a higher chance of [COVID-19] infection, so the extension is to remove the need [for visitors] to make transnational journeys,” said Andrew Lin (林澤謙), director of the agency’s Entry and Exit Affairs Division.
