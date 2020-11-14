Taiwan reports eight new imported cases

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the nation’s total cases to 597 since the outbreak began at the end of last year, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Five of the cases, two male fishing boat crew members and three migrant workers, are from the Philippines and Indonesia, aged in their 20s and 30s, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman, told a news briefing yesterday.

The four Filipinos and one Indonesian arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 28 and 29, and did not show any symptoms as they entered mandatory quarantine, Chuang said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, who is also spokesman for the Central Epidemic Command Center, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

They were tested on Wednesday and Thursday just prior to finishing their quarantine, with the results coming back positive yesterday, he said.

No contact tracing would be conducted because the patients were in isolation for 14 days during the quarantine period, he said.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese woman in her 50s, who returned to Taiwan on Oct. 29 from visiting family in the Philippines since July, developed a runny nose on Nov. 3 during her quarantine, but did not seek medical attention because her symptoms subsided the same day, Chuang said.

She was tested on Wednesday just prior to finishing her quarantine and the results came back positive yesterday, he said, adding that no contact tracing would be conducted because the woman was in quarantine two days prior to developing symptoms.

Another case involved a Taiwanese man in his 20s, who returned to Taiwan on Nov. 10 after studying in Poland since the middle of August, Chuang said.

He developed symptoms in Poland on Nov. 5, which he treated himself without seeking medical attention, Chuang said.

The man was tested at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after notifying health officials of his symptoms and the results came back positive yesterday, Chuang said.

Twenty-four people — 23 who sat near him on the flight to Taiwan and a classmate who traveled with him — have been asked to self-isolate, Chuang said.

The other case was a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned to Taiwan on Wednesday after working in Indonesia since September.

He was tested at the airport after reporting a sore throat and the test came back positive yesterday, Chuang said, adding that two colleagues who traveled with him have been asked to self-isolate.

“Today we have confirmed eight cases, which is the highest number of confirmed infections in a single day since April 19,” he said.

Taiwan has reported 597 cases of COVID-19, with 505 classified as imported.

Of them, 533 have recovered, 57 are hospitalized and seven have died, CECC data showed.

Taiwan has not had a confirmed domestic infection since April 12.