Ministry links abuse, healthcare costs

POWERLESS CHILDREN: The health ministry said the most important consideration was that children do not normally seek treatment for themselves, which skews data

By Wu Liang-yi and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Hospitalization costs for children who have been abused are 43 percent higher than average, while outpatient costs are 60 percent higher, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said, citing its first survey of healthcare costs stemming from child abuse.

The ministry commissioned National Taiwan University researchers to conduct the survey to inform its budgeting for its long-term public welfare plans and child abuse prevention.

The study’s authors compared reports of child abuse and National Health Insurance (NHI) data from 2014 to calculate costs, and hospitalization, outpatient visit and emergency room (ER) visit rates as a result of child abuse.

Abused children not only visit doctors more often than the average child, but more was spent on care, the report said.

For example, abused children on average visited ERs 2.19 times in 2014, compared with 1.86 times for children overall, it said, adding that costs per visit were 32 percent higher — NT$4,305 on average for abused children — compared with NT$3,253 for all children.

On average, NT$61,445 was spent on hospitalizations for abused children per year, compared with NT$42,822 for children overall, the study showed.

Abused children visited outpatient clinics more often — 16.54 times on average compared with 14.46 times among all children — with per-child costs of NT$12,811 and NT$8,013 respectively, it showed.

Visits to treat mental illnesses, injuries and poisoning were considerably higher among abused children, the researchers said.

Many studies have shown a correlation between child abuse and risk of depression, mental illness and other conditions, with children who are subjected to physical or sexual abuse spending 36 percent more on healthcare than the average, the researchers said.

There are four limitations to the study, the researchers said:

First, there is a relative lack of child abuse diagnoses, likely causing a discrepancy between estimated and actual medical utilization, particularly among different types of abuse.

Second, the NHI’s database does not include out-of-pocket or government subsidy payments, such as those made for over-the-counter medication or psychological counseling.

Third, the data cannot differentiate between first-time and serial victims, which could carry a cost discrepancy.

Fourth, and the most important consideration, children do not have a strong ability to independently seek treatment, a limitation often encountered by practitioners and researchers in the field.

Those who abuse their children fear discovery or have other reasons that mean they do not take a child in for treatment, meaning the data inaccurately reflect actual medical need, the researchers said.

Many children who are abused are not brought in for treatment until their condition becomes serious, New Taipei City Tucheng Hospital director Huang Jing-long (黃璟隆) said on Saturday last week.

Drawing upon his clinical experience at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Huang said that many of his young patients who had been abused had fractures, concussion, internal bleeding or other serious trauma, although other situations are harder to detect, such as sexual abuse.

Mental trauma shadows people longer than physical trauma, leading to higher psychological and counseling costs down the line, Huang said.

“It is important to detect cases of abuse and intervene quickly,” he said.