The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called for the resignation of Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) after he said that this year’s beef noodle champion used meat containing ractopamine residue.
Speaking at a press conference after the weekly Executive Yuan meeting on Thursday, Ting said that the top winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodles Festival used beef containing the leanness-enhancing drug.
The restaurant responded to Ting’s statement by posting on Facebook a copy of its SGS certification showing that no ractopamine residues were found in its beef.
Photo: CNA
Ting subsequently apologized to the restaurant “for any trouble caused.”
Later that night, he said on Facebook that he had visited the restaurant to apologize to the owner in person and order 100 bowls of beef noodle soup for colleagues at the Executive Yuan.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei that Ting’s remarks constituted dissemination of false information, which is not something that a spokesman should do, and he should be held accountable by voluntarily resigning from the position.
As the Executive Yuan’s spokesman, Ting’s job is to work hard to win the public’s trust, but his attacks on the beef noodle shop have cost him the credibility required for the role, she said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should not turn a blind eye and keep defending Ting, she added.
Su yesterday said that following the controversy, he told Ting to visit the restaurant, offer his sincere apologies and purchase 100 bowls of beef noodle soup to support the shop as well as a consolation to Executive Yuan colleagues who were affected by the incident.
The restaurant has accepted Ting’s apology, and the Executive Yuan hopes that would be the end to the controversy, Su said, adding that he would continue to back Ting, despite the KMT’s call for his resignation.
Additional reporting by Huang Wei-chu and Lee Hsin-fang
