The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 from Indonesia, while it urged parents to have their children vaccinated against the flu.
Case Nos. 586 to 590 are Indonesian migrant workers, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei.
The five women, in their 20s to 30s, arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, and were staying at centralized quarantine facilities, he said.
Photo: CNA
Case No. 590 had a mild fever from Oct. 29 to Wednesday, but did not report it to staff at her facility, taking medicine on her own, he said.
The other four did not develop any symptoms during their quarantine period, he said.
All five were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday before their quarantine period ended, he said.
They were yesterday confirmed to have COVID-19, and are currently hospitalized and in isolation, he said.
As case Nos. 586 to 589 were asymptomatic and were not in contact with other people, the CECC said it did not carry out contract tracing.
Ninety-one people have been listed as contacts of case No. 590, including people who were on the same flight or in the same vehicle as her, the CECC said, adding that they have been asked to self-
manage their health.
Since case No. 590 did not report her symptoms truthfully while in quarantine, the CECC has asked the local health department to conduct an investigation.
She might be fined NT$100,000 to NT$1 million (US$3,465 to US$34,650) under the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), Chuang said.
Among the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven had died and 50 remained hospitalized.
The center also reminded parents to have their children vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.
The flu and the common cold are not the same, pediatrician Chen Mu-jung (陳木榮) told the news conference, adding that the former might result in more serious complications in children.
While the flu vaccine does not directly protect against other diseases, it could help reduce visits to the doctor and lower the risk of contracting diseases, he said.
CDC data showed that as of Monday, about 480,000 preschool-age children had been vaccinated against the flu under its publicly funded program, which was launched on Oct. 5.
This translates into a coverage rate of 42.1 percent, which is lower compared with previous years, the CDC said in a statement on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, the coverage rate had increased to 43 percent, the CDC said yesterday.
The target coverage rate for this age group is 55.5 percent, it said, adding that about 143,000 more children would need to be vaccinated to reach it.
