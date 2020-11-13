National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday said that it has reinforced school mechanisms to help with students’ mental health, after two cases of alleged suicide on its campus took place in a span of three days.
The university’s statement came after a student surnamed Wu (吳), 26, allegedly killed himself in his dormitory room on Wednesday, two days after another student, surnamed Yang (楊), 20, fell from a university building and died one hour after being rushed to a hospital.
Wu was later identified as a Chinese student, the Ministry of Education said, adding that it would provide any assistance needed related to COVID-19 quarantine inspections when his parents arrive in Taiwan.
The university said that it has enforced measures to enhance students’ mental well-being and stepped up suicide-prevention efforts, including taking the initiative to reach out to high-risk students listed in the database of the Student Counseling Center.
It added that it is conducting a thorough assessment of safety features at all buildings and spaces to ensure the highest level of security for students, it added.
A high-level university official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said in a telephone interview that university president Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) yesterday convened an emergency meeting with faculty and student representatives, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.
The university sent an emergency e-mail to students after Yang’s death, encouraging them to reach out to friends or teachers if they feel that the incident had affected them, the official said, adding that the school continued to receive reports of students harming themselves.
On Monday alone, university offices received 18 messages or e-mails from students asking for help, and the number of incidents is expected to rise after Wu death, the official said.
“We will spare no efforts to take care of our students,” the official added.
Mainland Affairs Council spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) also expressed regret over the Chinese student’s death.
The council is working with the school, the ministry and the Straits Exchange Foundation to arrange for his family to visit Taiwan with the proper disease protection measures and would do its utmost to facilitate their customs clearance, he said at a news briefing.
