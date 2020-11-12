A Kaohsiung woman has been sentenced to eight months in prison, commutable to a fine, for disposing of the body of her infant son who died while breastfeeding, and for falsifying government documents after the child’s death.
The one-month-old died after choking during breastfeeding, but the mother, surnamed Lin (林), said she did not realize that her son had died until she awoke the next day.
Lin, who is a nurse at a hospital, said she panicked when she discovered that her son had died, and disposed of the body in a garbage truck.
The Kaohsiung District Court found her guilty of criminal disposal of a corpse and document forgery, sentencing her to eight months in prison.
Lin’s son was born in June, 2016, and health officials became worried when she failed to bring him in for immunizations that November, court documents said.
When officials visited her at home she declined to answer questions about the child’s whereabouts, before later confessing that the child died in July, they said.
Lin told investigators that she had been taking care of her son on her own and that she had often felt very tired, the documents said.
On the day of the incident, she fell asleep immediately after breastfeeding, the documents cited her as saying.
As she was worried about others finding out about her son’s death, so she disposed of the body in the garbage truck, the investigators cited her as saying.
To create the appearance of normalcy, Lin applied for a health insurance card for the deceased child using pictures given to her by a friend, she said.
As investigators were unable to recover the body, prosecutors could not investigate Lin for possible negligent homicide, the court documents said.
The judge said that Lin cooperated with the investigation, and she appeared to be deeply remorseful during the trial, so she was handed a relatively light charge for criminal disposal of a corpse and document forgery, the court said.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said