Kaohsiung mother jailed for disposing of dead infant

EIGHT-MONTH TERM: The woman said she fell asleep while brestfeeding and found her son dead in the next morning, court documents say

By Huang Chia-lin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Kaohsiung woman has been sentenced to eight months in prison, commutable to a fine, for disposing of the body of her infant son who died while breastfeeding, and for falsifying government documents after the child’s death.

The one-month-old died after choking during breastfeeding, but the mother, surnamed Lin (林), said she did not realize that her son had died until she awoke the next day.

Lin, who is a nurse at a hospital, said she panicked when she discovered that her son had died, and disposed of the body in a garbage truck.

The Kaohsiung District Court found her guilty of criminal disposal of a corpse and document forgery, sentencing her to eight months in prison.

Lin’s son was born in June, 2016, and health officials became worried when she failed to bring him in for immunizations that November, court documents said.

When officials visited her at home she declined to answer questions about the child’s whereabouts, before later confessing that the child died in July, they said.

Lin told investigators that she had been taking care of her son on her own and that she had often felt very tired, the documents said.

On the day of the incident, she fell asleep immediately after breastfeeding, the documents cited her as saying.

As she was worried about others finding out about her son’s death, so she disposed of the body in the garbage truck, the investigators cited her as saying.

To create the appearance of normalcy, Lin applied for a health insurance card for the deceased child using pictures given to her by a friend, she said.

As investigators were unable to recover the body, prosecutors could not investigate Lin for possible negligent homicide, the court documents said.

The judge said that Lin cooperated with the investigation, and she appeared to be deeply remorseful during the trial, so she was handed a relatively light charge for criminal disposal of a corpse and document forgery, the court said.