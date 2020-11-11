The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) yesterday announced the inclusion of several types of drugs for treating end-stage gastric cancer, breast cancer and leukemia in children in the National Health Insurance (NHI) system.
The policy was decided upon at an NHI Pharmaceutical Benefit and Reimbursement Scheme Joint Committee meeting on Oct. 15, and is expected to be implemented as early as next month, benefiting more than 1,000 people.
For the treatment of end-stage gastric cancer, the drugs include oxaliplatin-fluoropyrimidine combination chemotherapy as a first-line treatment and trifluridine/tipiracil for people with metastatic gastric cancer, the NHIA said.
NHIA Medical Review and Pharmaceutical Benefits Division Deputy Director Huang Chao-chieh (黃兆杰) said that gastric cancer is the ninth-most common cancer in the nation, but there have been few drugs available to treat it.
The committee agreed to include two additional drugs, which would allow more combination treatment options and are expected to benefit about 700 to 800 people per year, Huang said.
Another drug to be covered by the NHI is trastuzumab emtansine as a second-line targeted chemotherapy for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, the NHIA said.
Trastuzumab emtansine is the most expensive among the new drugs included in the NHI system, but improves patients’ overall survival rate more than the current NHI-covered treatment combinations, and about 317 to 543 people could benefit from it each year in the first five years, Huang said.
Blinatumomab, a biopharmaceutical drug, would be included for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and adolescents under the age of 18.
The drug is expected to prolong children and adolescents’ overall survival, as it has a higher complete remission rate than traditional chemotherapy, Huang said, adding that about 11 people would benefit from it each year.
