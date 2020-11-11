FDA mulling preterm labor drug ban

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a ban on ritodrine, a drug commonly used in Taiwan to suppress preterm labor, given that the EU banned it years ago due to the side effects.

However, some obstetricians are questioning the possible ban, urging the government to find a viable substitute before it is introduced.

Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, on Monday said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2013 issued a report on its review of medicines called short-acting beta-agonists when used as tocolytics, or medicines that suppress labor contractions.

The EMA found that there was a risk of serious cardiovascular side effects for the mother and fetus when high-dose short-acting beta-agonists are used in “obstetric indications,” such as for suppressing premature labor or excessive labor contractions.

Given the cardiovascular risk and very limited data on the effectiveness of the oral and suppository forms of the drug, the EU report concluded that its benefit-to-risk ratio was not favorable and it should no longer be used for obstetric indications.

Based on the EU’s ban, the FDA in 2013 launched a risk evaluation of beta-agonists used in oral or suppository forms for the treatment of preterm labor, such as ritodrine, Hung said.

At that time, the experts invited to join the review concluded that ritodrine, sold under the trade name Yutopar, is essential as a tocolytic in Taiwan because there is no effective substitute.

The experts decided that another review of beta-agonist tocolytic agents be conducted five years later, but it was not initiated until last month, when the FDA informed the medical care sector of its launch, Hung said.

The new evaluation is expected to produce results by the end of the year, when the FDA would decide whether to ban the use of ritodrine in oral form to suppress preterm birth, he said.

Beta-agonists relax the muscles of the airways, causing them to widen and facilitate easier breathing, Hung said, adding that they were developed to treat high blood pressure, asthma and pulmonary edema before they were accidentally found to be effective in easing excessive uterine contractions.

Over the past decade, more than 1.3 million oral tablets of ritodrine — a medication covered by the National Health Insurance (NHI) system — have been prescribed every year to pregnant women in Taiwan, FDA data showed.

From 1998 to 2014, nine patients developed severe side effects after taking ritodrine in oral or injectable forms, including three who ended up in a critical condition before recovering, statistics from the FDA-run reverse drug events reporting system showed.

Doctors are worried about the drug being banned, as it is the most commonly prescribed tocolytic in Taiwan.

Hung Tai-ho (洪泰和), a resident physician in Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology department, said about 40,000 to 50,000 pregnant women in Taiwan need preterm labor treatment each year, judging by the nation’s 10 percent premature birth rate.

Under the NHI system, most obstetricians prescribe ritodrine in oral form to pregnant patients as a preventative measure when they develop regular uterine contractions, even if the chance of them having a preterm birth is no more than 30 percent, he said.

With that in mind, the government should not suddenly ban ritodrine without any effective substitutes, because it would leave physicians unable to offer any medicine to pregnant patients who need it, Taiwan Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology president Huang Ming-chao (黃閔照) said.