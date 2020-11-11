The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a ban on ritodrine, a drug commonly used in Taiwan to suppress preterm labor, given that the EU banned it years ago due to the side effects.
However, some obstetricians are questioning the possible ban, urging the government to find a viable substitute before it is introduced.
Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, on Monday said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2013 issued a report on its review of medicines called short-acting beta-agonists when used as tocolytics, or medicines that suppress labor contractions.
The EMA found that there was a risk of serious cardiovascular side effects for the mother and fetus when high-dose short-acting beta-agonists are used in “obstetric indications,” such as for suppressing premature labor or excessive labor contractions.
Given the cardiovascular risk and very limited data on the effectiveness of the oral and suppository forms of the drug, the EU report concluded that its benefit-to-risk ratio was not favorable and it should no longer be used for obstetric indications.
Based on the EU’s ban, the FDA in 2013 launched a risk evaluation of beta-agonists used in oral or suppository forms for the treatment of preterm labor, such as ritodrine, Hung said.
At that time, the experts invited to join the review concluded that ritodrine, sold under the trade name Yutopar, is essential as a tocolytic in Taiwan because there is no effective substitute.
The experts decided that another review of beta-agonist tocolytic agents be conducted five years later, but it was not initiated until last month, when the FDA informed the medical care sector of its launch, Hung said.
The new evaluation is expected to produce results by the end of the year, when the FDA would decide whether to ban the use of ritodrine in oral form to suppress preterm birth, he said.
Beta-agonists relax the muscles of the airways, causing them to widen and facilitate easier breathing, Hung said, adding that they were developed to treat high blood pressure, asthma and pulmonary edema before they were accidentally found to be effective in easing excessive uterine contractions.
Over the past decade, more than 1.3 million oral tablets of ritodrine — a medication covered by the National Health Insurance (NHI) system — have been prescribed every year to pregnant women in Taiwan, FDA data showed.
From 1998 to 2014, nine patients developed severe side effects after taking ritodrine in oral or injectable forms, including three who ended up in a critical condition before recovering, statistics from the FDA-run reverse drug events reporting system showed.
Doctors are worried about the drug being banned, as it is the most commonly prescribed tocolytic in Taiwan.
Hung Tai-ho (洪泰和), a resident physician in Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology department, said about 40,000 to 50,000 pregnant women in Taiwan need preterm labor treatment each year, judging by the nation’s 10 percent premature birth rate.
Under the NHI system, most obstetricians prescribe ritodrine in oral form to pregnant patients as a preventative measure when they develop regular uterine contractions, even if the chance of them having a preterm birth is no more than 30 percent, he said.
With that in mind, the government should not suddenly ban ritodrine without any effective substitutes, because it would leave physicians unable to offer any medicine to pregnant patients who need it, Taiwan Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology president Huang Ming-chao (黃閔照) said.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said