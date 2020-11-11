Bubble now, or risk travel sector’s end

APPEAL: The government would have to bail out the industry again if it waits until there is a vaccine to reopen Taiwan’s borders wider, travel experts said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Travel industry experts yesterday again pressed the government to quickly move ahead with efforts to establish “travel bubbles” with other nations doing well in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, even though New York-based Pfizer on Monday said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 90 percent effective in trials.

They reiterated their call during a Taipei seminar hosted by the National Policy Institute, a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated think tank, on the development of COVID-19 vaccines and how they might affect the nation’s border controls and the formation of travel bubbles.

The travel industry is anticipating the emergence of a vaccine, but before one is widely available, the industry would face unprecedented challenges if the government does not open the nation’s borders wider to international travelers, Taiwan International Tourist Aid Rescue Association chairman Roget Hsu (許高慶) said.

“Nearly 80 percent of the travel agencies have suspended their operations to comply with efforts to contain the virus through border controls, but the government’s promotion of domestic tours has not really improved their businesses,” he said.

Although the Ministry of Transportation and Communications is introducing a new relief fund package, the industry cannot wait until vaccines become publicly available, he said, adding that it needs travel bubbles now.

The government held talks with Palau about a travel bubble, and worked out details about the number of tourists and how tours should run, but the plan was canceled, Hsu said.

Forming travel bubbles would help generate value output of NT$2 billion (US$69.31 million) in the next six months and create jobs for 4,000 to 5,000 people, he added.

“If we have trouble forming a travel bubble with Palau, a diplomatic ally, the government would have to allocate more relief funds to salvage the travel industry next year. While there has been a vaccine breakthrough, the government should quickly move to form travel bubbles with other nations so that the industry can survive now,” he said.

Former KMT lawmaker Arthur Chen (陳宜民), who teaches at Taipei Medical University’s College of Pharmacy, said Palau would benefit more from a travel bubble with Taiwan, as it has fewer people who would be able to travel to Taiwan.

“A travel bubble with Palau would set a precedent for similar deals with other countries. Unfortunately, the deal fell through after only three meetings — reportedly one reason was that Taiwan had exported some [COVID-19] cases to Japan and China, so Palau’s government was concerned about possible loopholes in Taiwan,” Chen said.

“The question is what we should do so that our methods of testing will be recognized by other nations. We should ensure the standards we use to determine a positive case meet international standards, otherwise we have no chance to form travel bubbles,” he said.

The institute said the government should ease use testing to ease the entry restrictions on short-term business travelers, and it also needs to start considering whether travelers would have to quarantine if they show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination after one is available.