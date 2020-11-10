The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new imported case of COVID-19 infection — a traveler from Ukraine, the 578th confirmed case in Taiwan.
The patient is a Ukrainian in her 20s who on Tuesday last week arrived from Ukraine via Turkey to work in Taiwan, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division.
She provided a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction test taken within three days before boarding the plane and she did not show respiratory symptoms upon arrival, he said.
However, during her stay at a quarantine hotel, she reported nasal congestion, and lost her sense of smell and taste, so she was arranged for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive, Lo said.
In related news, speaking at the CECC’s news conference, Dianthus Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic pediatrician Chen Ying-juang (陳映庄) addressed common concerns by parents regarding flu vaccination for young children.
Many parents have been hesitant to have their children vaccinated after serious adverse events were reported in other countries, Chen said.
However, as any adverse symptom or illness that occurs after vaccination can be reported, these are not necessarily linked to the vaccine and would need specialist assessment, he added.
“The pediatric departments have received reports of mild symptoms, such as a fever and pain at the injection site shortly after vaccination. There has not been reports of serious events, such as death or Guillain-Barre syndrome,” he said, adding that the risk of experiencing serious adverse effects from a flu shot is extremely low.
However, if young children contract the flu, the risk of developing complications is high, he added.
Preschoolers are especially at high risk of developing flu complications and 10 to 50 percent would experience otitis media, or middle ear infection, Chen said.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said