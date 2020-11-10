CECC reports one new imported virus infection

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new imported case of COVID-19 infection — a traveler from Ukraine, the 578th confirmed case in Taiwan.

The patient is a Ukrainian in her 20s who on Tuesday last week arrived from Ukraine via Turkey to work in Taiwan, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division.

She provided a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction test taken within three days before boarding the plane and she did not show respiratory symptoms upon arrival, he said.

However, during her stay at a quarantine hotel, she reported nasal congestion, and lost her sense of smell and taste, so she was arranged for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive, Lo said.

In related news, speaking at the CECC’s news conference, Dianthus Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic pediatrician Chen Ying-juang (陳映庄) addressed common concerns by parents regarding flu vaccination for young children.

Many parents have been hesitant to have their children vaccinated after serious adverse events were reported in other countries, Chen said.

However, as any adverse symptom or illness that occurs after vaccination can be reported, these are not necessarily linked to the vaccine and would need specialist assessment, he added.

“The pediatric departments have received reports of mild symptoms, such as a fever and pain at the injection site shortly after vaccination. There has not been reports of serious events, such as death or Guillain-Barre syndrome,” he said, adding that the risk of experiencing serious adverse effects from a flu shot is extremely low.

However, if young children contract the flu, the risk of developing complications is high, he added.

Preschoolers are especially at high risk of developing flu complications and 10 to 50 percent would experience otitis media, or middle ear infection, Chen said.