Taipei mulls subsidy plan to boost tourism

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism yesterday said that it is planning a short-term travel subsidy program to boost tourism in the city, which is expected to be run from late next month to the end of the Taipei Lantern Festival in March.

The plan was revealed at a question-and-answer session at the Taipei City Council after Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Chiang Chih-ming (江志銘) asked Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) whether he would attend a labor demonstration, as local media had reported that he would.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Oct. 28 announced that it would attend the Autumn Struggle (秋鬥) — an annual protest march by labor groups — to promote its calls rejecting the government’s plan to allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine.

The Taiwan People’s Party, of which Ko is the chairman, on Wednesday also announced that it would attend the rally.

Ko said he has not made plans to attend the rally.

Chiang said that Ko, as mayor, would help the city’s workers more by boosting Taipei’s industrial development, and securing their jobs and paychecks, than by attending the rally.

The Ambassador Hotel Taipei (台北國賓飯店) has applied for permission to renovate its unsafe and old building, and is considering whether to continue operating the hotel, he said, adding that many workers would lose their jobs if the hotel closed.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to tightened border controls, Ko should think about how to boost the city’s tourism industry, Chiang added.

As more than 610,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported globally on Sunday, Taiwan’s border control measures must be tighter, Ko said.

Because the pandemic has seriously affected the hotels that mainly relied on international visitors, they must try to transform, such as by trying to attract domestic visitors or using their facilities for other purposes, he added.

Department Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) said the department has planned travel subsidy programs for tour groups and independent travelers, and if the plans are approved, it would officially announce them next month.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said the city government has also planned six major events between Christmas and the lantern festival in a bid to connect the shopping areas in the city and boost tourism.