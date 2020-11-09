The US would likely continue supporting Taiwan diplomatically and through arms sales, even though US president-elect Joe Biden has defeated US President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election, a Chinese academic said yesterday.
Under Biden, Washington would continue to sell Taiwan sufficient military equipment to fend off an attack from China, said Shi Yinhong (時殷弘), an international studies professor at Renmin University of China.
A Biden administration would continue the fight for more international space for Taiwan, because both political parties in the US have considerable consensus on supporting the nation, Shi said.
In terms of the US’ China policy, Shi said that compared with Trump, Biden is “far less wild, vulgar and fickle” so that his approach would be more stable and predictable.
Biden might want to avoid a massive military conflict with China, Shi said, adding that he would likely instruct top US officials to communicate with their counterparts in Beijing to ease tensions.
With Biden’s more conciliatory approach, the chances of a US-China military conflict would drop dramatically, Shi said.
The US’ stance on other China-related issues would remain steady, he said, adding that tensions between Washington and Beijing would ease just slightly.
Contentious issues between the two sides include Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as religious freedom and human rights in China, Shi said.
If China was to attack Taiwan, the US would likely respond militarily, he added.
Biden would likely “repair” the relationships with other European and Asian countries, to build a stronger resistance to China, Shi said.
As for Taiwan-China relations, Shi said that he does not expect any changes, as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) refuses to accept the so-called “1992 consensus.”
As long as that position remains, Beijing would not forge official dialogue with Taipei and would continue to put pressure on Taiwan, no matter who is in the White House, Shi said.
The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said
Public prosecutors yesterday met with the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week, while a traditional ritual was also held for her. The 24-year-old Chang Jung Christian University student, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was abducted on Wednesday last week while walking near the school in Gueiren District (歸仁), police said. A 28-year-old suspect surnamed Liang (梁) was arrested the following day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said. Prosecutors quoted Liang as saying that he sexually assaulted Chung before strangling her. Chief Prosecutor