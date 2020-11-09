Chinese academic expects no change in the US’ attitude toward Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





The US would likely continue supporting Taiwan diplomatically and through arms sales, even though US president-elect Joe Biden has defeated US President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election, a Chinese academic said yesterday.

Under Biden, Washington would continue to sell Taiwan sufficient military equipment to fend off an attack from China, said Shi Yinhong (時殷弘), an international studies professor at Renmin University of China.

A Biden administration would continue the fight for more international space for Taiwan, because both political parties in the US have considerable consensus on supporting the nation, Shi said.

In terms of the US’ China policy, Shi said that compared with Trump, Biden is “far less wild, vulgar and fickle” so that his approach would be more stable and predictable.

Biden might want to avoid a massive military conflict with China, Shi said, adding that he would likely instruct top US officials to communicate with their counterparts in Beijing to ease tensions.

With Biden’s more conciliatory approach, the chances of a US-China military conflict would drop dramatically, Shi said.

The US’ stance on other China-related issues would remain steady, he said, adding that tensions between Washington and Beijing would ease just slightly.

Contentious issues between the two sides include Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as religious freedom and human rights in China, Shi said.

If China was to attack Taiwan, the US would likely respond militarily, he added.

Biden would likely “repair” the relationships with other European and Asian countries, to build a stronger resistance to China, Shi said.

As for Taiwan-China relations, Shi said that he does not expect any changes, as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) refuses to accept the so-called “1992 consensus.”

As long as that position remains, Beijing would not forge official dialogue with Taipei and would continue to put pressure on Taiwan, no matter who is in the White House, Shi said.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.