Concert highlights Daniel Pearl, press freedom

Staff writer, with CNA





The life of late journalist Daniel Pearl was yesterday celebrated in music at an annual concert in Taipei.

Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was murdered by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002, was remembered at the event, held from 2pm to 10pm, which featured performances by eight bands, playing Balkan music, bluegrass, blues and more.

It is hoped that Pearl’s life as a devoted journalist and fiddle player will be remembered through music, said Cedric Alviani, head of Reporters Without Borders’ East Asia bureau.

It is important that his spirit and press freedom are kept alive as freedom of the press enables the public to monitor elected officials, Alviani said.

“Journalism is not perfect, but without independent journalism, you are not a citizen — you are a subject,” he said.

The concert in Taipei could be the only such event held in East Asia this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alviani said.

Pearl’s contributions to music and journalism are remembered through a world music day, held in 140 countries annually, featuring more than 13,900 performances.

Emily Mangat, an attendee at the Taipei event, said it was the first time she had attended the festival, because she wanted to enjoy music and celebrate press freedom.

Pearl died after he was abducted and killed while working as the South Asia Bureau chief for the Journal.

To celebrate his life, Pearl’s friends came together in 2002 to launch Daniel Pearl World Music Days, an international series of concerts in September and October, to spread a message of tolerance, hope and humanity.

Taipei was one of the first cities to participate in the event.