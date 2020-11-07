Regardless of who wins the US presidential election, US military strategy against China would become more focused, even if in a limited fashion, a military researcher said yesterday.
Speaking in a forum in Taipei about relations among Taiwan, the US and China after the US election is decided, Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that former US vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden might roll back arms sales to certain countries, making the fate of sales to Taiwan a useful gauge of Taiwan-US relations.
Taiwan should not have to worry about arms sales being cut off, Su added.
The US’ Taiwan Relations Act states that it is US policy “to provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character.”
Regardless of who wins the election, the US policy of imposing checks and balances on China would not change, which means that the US strategy of “containment” would continue, Su said.
However, the US would likely make its strategic goals toward China clearer, compared with previous administrations, he said.
Meanwhile, the government should make “practical adjustments” to its national defense budget, Su said.
Like Israel and Singapore, Taiwan is under obvious and direct threat, and national defense spending should comprise 5 percent of GDP or more, to afford Taiwan more negotiating room when meeting at the diplomatic table on defense, he said.
Taiwan Foundation for Democracy vice president Lu Yeh-chung (盧業中) echoed Su’s comments that US suspicion of China would not dissipate under a Biden presidency.
Support for Taiwan has always been present in the US Congress and Taiwan should focus on how to make those voices heard in the US, he said.
